The annual Anthem LemonAid Fundraiser challenges you!

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade! CHKD'S annual fundraiser that's meant to help local children diagnosed with cancer is going virtual this year.

NORFOLK, Va. — The annual CHKD Anthem LemonAid fundraiser is going virtual for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. And this year, CHKD is challenging the public to different lemon-themed activities to raise money for children with cancer.

Normally people would set up lemonade stands in their neighborhoods and sell cups of lemonade for a dollar, but this year there are four family-friendly activities people can participate in.

The "Lemon Suck" Challenge:

Participants are encouraged to record themselves biting a lemon and share the photos/videos on their social media and fundraising page with their fundraising link and the hashtag #CHKDsqueezetheday, plus invite friends and family to join in on the fun! This challenge will take place on July 17 to August 15.

The "Kick-out Cancer Lemon Sports" Challenge:

Participants are encouraged to creatively incorporate a lemon with a sports activity, and share the photos/videos on their social media and fundraising page with their fundraising link and the hashtag #CHKDsqueezetheday. Entries are due by 12 p.m. on July 31.

"Stir Up a Cure Baking Lemon" Challenge:

Participants are encouraged to creatively incorporate a lemon into a food dish, and share the photos/videos on their social media and fundraising page with their fundraising link and the hashtag #CHKDsqueezetheday. Entries are due by 12 p.m. on August 7.

Lastly, the "Paint Away Cancer Lemon Art" Challenge:

Create a lemon into a piece of art and share the photos/videos on their social media and fundraising page with their fundraising link and the hashtag #CHKDsqueezetheday. Entries are due by 12 p.m. on August 14.

All proceeds still go to the hospital and any money you raise should be submitted through your virtual fundraising page.