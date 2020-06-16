Northam joins Newport News leaders to announce 332 new maritime jobs

The opportunities are available through S23 Holdings, LLC, a company that specializes in ship repair and manufacturing (among other maritime interests).

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News city leaders and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam held an outdoor conference Tuesday at which they announced the 332 new maritime jobs in the city.

At the morning meeting, Northam said S23 Holdings and affiliate East Coast Repair and Fabrication would be investing $64 million with the expansion.

The company's decision to expand in Newport News came after leaders compared the area with opportunities in Florida and Puerto Rico. Jorge Rivera, the CEO and Chairman of S23 Holdings, said this area was unique for both its workforce and geography.

"The Newport News facility is strategically located on the James River, has the water depth to accommodate deep draft vessels, offers unrestricted navigational access, and, most importantly, has access to an underutilized workforce," he explained in a statement. "Workforce development is one of S23’s guiding principles, and our sincere desire to work with the Southeast Community to create new jobs and provide shipyard training was a driving force behind our decision to select Newport News."

Rivera, who is from Puerto Rico, said one of his first jobs was in Newport News.

The company has bought property at 1201 Terminal Avenue and 1511 Harbor Lane to build a manufacturing facility and corporate offices.

Northam said the state would be dredging the channels to make sure Newport News could accommodate large ships easily.

Price said he was excited to see S23 bring jobs to the area.