Kaine pushes for federal minimum wage increase

WASHINGTON — The legislative push continues to increase the federal minimum wage.

Lawmakers are hopeful that now may be the time, after more than 11 years since the last increase, especially with Democrats in control of the House, Senate, and White House.

The idea is to increase the wage to $15 an hour, gradually, by 2025. Among those urging the change: Virginia Senator Tim Kaine.

"I think we should have a minimum wage that if you're a full-time worker, you'll be above the poverty level," the Democrat said. "So I think we need to raise the minimum wage to accomplish that objective."

The minimum wage currently stands at $7.25 cents per hour, and it last went up in 2009.