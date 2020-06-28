SAVINGS SUNDAY: Latest deals of the week, Sunday, June 28

This week's Savings Sunday includes deals from Lowe's, Highlights Magazine, Virginia Zoo, and Panera Bread.
Now through Sept. 7, new MyPanera+ Coffee members will get FREE coffee (including iced coffee) all summer.
Get signed up for a MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription. Then you can get a FREE any size coffee. You must subscribe before July 4th to qualify.
Starting June 29, The Cheesecake Factory will be offering a meal deal for two for just $20 when you order online and choose delivery, pickup, or curbside-to-go.
The meal includes two Happy Hour Burgers, two orders of fries, two soft drinks, and a slice of Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake.
Check out more deals at https://www.afrugalchick.com/.