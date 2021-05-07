Former Norfolk Greyhound Bus Station turned into temporary homeless shelter

Norfolk has set up a temporary shelter for the homeless in the Neon District.

NORFOLK, Va. — Repurposing something old, for something new.

The Greyhound Bus Station in Norfolk closed its doors many years ago. But now, it’s getting a new purpose in helping those experiencing homelessness.

“We can provide them with some safety and security and an opportunity to be in one place so they can plan to end their homelessness," said Norfolk Community Services Board Executive Director Sarah Paige Fuller.

The temporary shelter has 55 tents set up for people who need a place to sleep.

Fuller explained up to 80 people can stay in the space once they completely set up the climate-controlled shelters.

“We’ll work from this space while working on the permanent location and our goal is to have the permanent location finished in September so everybody can move there before October 1st," said Fuller.

The temporary shelter is on the corner of Norfolk’s Neon District’s shops, apartments, and restaurants. Josh Wax is the Assistant Store Manager at the Commune restaurant down the street from the shelter.

“One of their employees actually came and got a meal from us so it’s another employee that where they can kind of talk about our business and maybe we can end up partnering with them as well," said Wax.

Wax said the shelter will help get people off the streets in the Neon District.

“I think with them having a place to stay, they don’t have to live behind a dumpster or on our patio. If they have somewhere they kind of have to call a home per se. I just think that will help everyone," said Wax.

Norfolk City leaders are also providing employment services for people. Fuller said the shelter opened up on Saturday and one person staying there has already found a job.

“She went to the interview this morning and she starts Monday," said Fuller.