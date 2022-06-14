AMBER Alert issued after child abducted from Alexandria

According to Virginia State Police, 3-year-old Amelia Marianna Kraus is believed to be in extreme danger.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert after a child was abducted in Northern Virginia Tuesday.

According to VSP, 3-year-old Amelia Marianna Kraus was last seen at Tauxemont Road in Alexandria just before 4:30 p.m.

Amelia is 3'2" tall, 34 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink Boston Red Sox shirt, pink and grey tights, and a pair of white and pink UnderArmor shoes.

Amelia was reportedly abducted by Catherine Agnes Kraus. Kraus is 5'10", 170 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

The abductor is believed to be driving either a white 2019 Subaru Sedan, Virginia plate EGLSWGS, or a black 2010 Volkswagen SUV, Massachusetts plate WS5025.

Police said Amelia is believed to be in extreme danger.