'Leave the fireworks to the professionals' | Firework accident kills DC man

WASHINGTON — A man died igniting fireworks Friday evening in the District, and DC Police wants residents to "leave the fireworks to the professionals."
DC Police responded to the 800 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest, to find a man who had significant injuries and in desperate need of medical, according to officials.
DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services took the man to the hospital, but doctors and medical personnel were unable to save the man's life due to the injuries he sustained.
A full report of the firework accident is pending, according to DC officials.
57% of firework injuries include a variety of burns to the human body, added DC officials in a Tweet.
In 2017, eight people died and over 12,000 were injured badly enough to require medical treatment after fireworks-related incidents. Of these, 50% of the injuries were to children and young adults under age 20. Over two-thirds (67%) of injuries took place from June 16 to July 16., according to the National Safety Council (NSC). Additionally, fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires each year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires and nearly 17,000 other fires.