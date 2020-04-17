Chesapeake house fire displaces two people

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters battled flames that broke out Thursday evening at a home in Chesapeake.
According to Fire Lieutenant Robert Warren, fire crews were sent to a house in the 700 block of Leonard Avenue around 7:35 p.m.
Norfolk firefighters were also dispatched to the home as automatic aid. When they got there, they found a grease fire in the kitchen.
The fire was under control by 7:48 p.m. and fully extinguished by 7:59 p.m.
No one was hurt, but two adults were displaced as a result. They will be making their own lodging arrangements.
No other details have been released at this time.