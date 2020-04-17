Chesapeake house fire displaces two people

No one was injured during a grease fire at a home on Leonard Avenue in Chesapeake, but two people were displaced.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters battled flames that broke out Thursday evening at a home in Chesapeake.

According to Fire Lieutenant Robert Warren, fire crews were sent to a house in the 700 block of Leonard Avenue around 7:35 p.m.

Norfolk firefighters were also dispatched to the home as automatic aid. When they got there, they found a grease fire in the kitchen.

The fire was under control by 7:48 p.m. and fully extinguished by 7:59 p.m.

No one was hurt, but two adults were displaced as a result. They will be making their own lodging arrangements.