First of Virginia's "Green Book" markers will be in Hampton's Buckroe Beach

HAMPTON, Va. — After recently passed legislation to honor significant places and businesses in African American History, the first of Virginia's "Green Book" commemorative markers will be set in the city of Hampton in the Buckroe Beach area of the city.

First published in 1936, the book was written by Victor Hugo Green as a safe-traveling guide for African Americans to use during segregation. It included barber shops, restaurants, taverns, boarding houses and more across the country.

The 2018 film “Green Book”, which won the Oscar for Best Picture, introduced many to a significant piece of African-American history.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation is hosting an unveiling of a new historic land marker to commemorate sites featured in Virginia's Green Book on Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. The signage and commemorative marker will be at Hampton's Buckroe Beach, 330 South Resort Boulevard.