NORFOLK, Va. — Nordstrom is leaving MacArthur Center Mall and Norfolk.

A spokeswoman for mall management, Karen Husselbee, told 13News Now that it got word from the City of Norfolk that the department store would vacate its lease.

The store's last day for customers will be Friday, April 5.

Husselbee explained that the city owns the building. Starwood Retail Partners, which manages the mall, will continue to work with Norfolk to support the city's "vision for the property."

2016 and 2017 Nordstrom Sales Reports NORDSTROM March 15, 2017 Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority 201 Granby Street Norfolk, VA 23510 'Attn: James N. Hollomon 'The following Is a final certified statement of Gross Sales and Percentage Rental computations for the Nordstrom located at MacArthur Center, for the Lease Year ending December 2016.

Sales for that Nordstrom location dropped by $4 million between 2016 and 2017.

Nordstrom joins the list of MacArthur Center Mall stores that have left recently or will be leaving.

The parent company of Pottery Barn and Williams-Sonoma said it was closing the stores following the opening of locations for each in Town Center of Virginia Beach. Banana Republic and Aveda also announced their departures.

Chico's, Yankee Candle, and Zales are closing their MacArthur Center locations this week.