VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Craft Beer Festival is giving attendees a chance to sample more than 60 craft beers from more than 30 breweries this weekend.

The festival is held under an Octoberfest-style tent at the Oceanfront at 30th Street.

The festival runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday.

Tickets are $40 and include beer sampling and a special cup.

