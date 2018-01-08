VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Developers are preparing to build and open several new retailers and shops at the Town Center of Virginia Beach.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. announced during an earnings call Tuesday that Shake Shack will join that lineup.

The developer said that the shop will be built as a part of the redevelopment at Columbus Village at Virginia Beach Boulevard and Constitution Drive, which already houses retailers like Ulta Beauty and Barnes & Noble.

Back in October 2018, it was announced that Pottery Barn and Williams-Sonoma would be part of a large development in Town Center and that construction would be completed by this fall.

