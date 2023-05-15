1st sea turtle nest of the season found on Ocracoke Island

Biologists discovered Loggerhead turtle eggs on Ocracoke island. They are now surrounded by protective fencing.

Example video title will go here for this video

OCRACOKE, N.C. — While on a routine patrol through Cape Hatteras National Seashore, park biologists found turtle tracks on Ocracoke Island Friday, leading them to find the first sea turtle next of the season.

Biologists could tell that the tracks had been left by Loggerhead turtles, and at the end of the tracks they carefully dug in the sand and confirmed that there was a nest.

For the past 3 years, the Seahore's first sea turtle nests of the season were also found in the month of May:

2022- First nest (Loggerhead) on May 20th, Ocracoke Island

2021- First nest (Loggerhead) on May 14th, Ocracoke Island

2020- First nest (Loggerhead) on May 17th, Hatteras Island

After the eggs were covered back up with sand, biologists roped off the area to create a safety barrier and keep them from being walked or run over.