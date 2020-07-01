RICHMOND, Va. — Two Confederate monuments were vandalized in Virginia's capital city. Richmond police said Tuesday that they are investigating.

WWBT reports that a Jefferson Davis monument was spray-painted with the phrase “This is Racist.” Davis was the president of the Confederacy, which had its capital in Richmond.

A Stonewall Jackson monument was spray-painted with the phrase “God is Gay.” Jackson was a Confederate general. The vandalism comes the day after Richmond's City Council voted to ask Virginia's General Assembly to have power over the monuments.

Some cities in the state have tried to move Confederate monuments but a state law has blocked their efforts.

