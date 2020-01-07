Virginia Beach first responders say they were 'pushed and kicked' trying to help motorcyclist involved in crash

Firefighters and EMS workers were "pushed and kicked" as they tried to treat the victim at the scene.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Emergency teams who tried to save a motorcyclist involved in a crash Monday night say there were "pushed and kicked" while at the scene.

The crash happened in the 900 block of Atlantis Drive. Crews were called there before 9 p.m. According to Virginia Beach Fire Spokesperson Art Kohn, a large and disorderly crowd of people were gathered around the accident scene when first responders got there.

As firefighters and EMS workers attempted to treat the man, members of the crowd interfered with their response and began to "push and kick" them, Kohn said.

The spokesperson confirmed that no first responders were hurt.

The motorcyclist ended up dying as medics tried to rush him to a nearby hospital to receive more thorough treatment for his injuries.

Kohn also confirmed that a number of people from the crowd followed ambulances to the hospital and started jumping on vehicles, resulting in some damage.

It's unknown at this time who attacked the fire crews and EMS teams.