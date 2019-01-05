RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced his commitment to oppose additional mandatory minimum sentences.

This means that "no additional mandatory minimum sentence legislation will receive his signature for the remainder of his term in office," according to a news release.

The governor on Wednesday vetoed House Bill 2042 and Senate Bill 1675, two bills that would have added new mandatory minimum sentences to Virginia state code.

More information on Northam's decision can be found here.

