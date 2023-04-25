Virginia driver's licenses get a refreshed design

The new look also enhances security.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has released a refreshed design for the Commonwealth's driver's licenses and identification cards. The new look celebrates Virginia and enhances security.

The new credentials incorporate the next generation of enhanced security features that are resistant to counterfeiting and illustrate the beauty of iconic Virginia imagery.

"While the current credential offers a view of the outside of the Virginia State Capitol, the new card takes Virginians inside for a look at the magnificent rotunda dome. Nature lovers will spot in the new design the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly, Virginia’s official insect, and the American Dogwood, the state flower," Virginia DMV officials said in a press release.

Commissioner Gerald Lackey explained the new look further.

“The attractive design elements are actually layers of state-of-the-art security features. Virginians can count on their DMV to provide secure credentials that stand the test of time,” Lackey said.