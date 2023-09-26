U.S. government shutdown: How it could impact Virginians' access to WIC, SNAP food benefits

With a potential government shutdown looming over the United States, federally-funded programs, such as SNAP that nearly 900,000 Virginians rely on, are in jeopardy.

NORFOLK, Va. — The risk of the U.S. government shutting down due to a stall in budget negotiations is putting federal food assistance programs in jeopardy.

Eddie Oliver, the executive director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, said it's concerning to see the potential impacts of Congress's failure to reach an agreement.

"There's nothing more stressful than not knowing if you're going to have enough food for your young children," Oliver said. "Some states have emergency funds and some don't. So, it's all this uncertainty, which impacts every facet of the economy, and puts us in a dangerous position of increasing food insecurity."

With limited emergency funding, mothers and children with the WIC program could lose benefits almost immediately. SNAP benefits will last, at least, through October, according to Oliver, but people are at risk of losing those benefits if a government shutdown were to occur and last into November.

This means more Virginians would have to rely on food banks, including the ones here in Hampton Roads. Oliver said this could put another strain on food banks already feeling the pinch.

"We've already seen lines increase five to 10% over the course of the year, which may not seem like a lot, but that's tens of thousands of more people we are serving across the state," Oliver said. "If the government is expecting us to pick up the slack, we're not going to be able to do that."

Chris Tan, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore, said his program also has already experienced an increase in demand.

"Certainly the thought of other resources going away is challenging for us. Our lines are about 30% longer than they were in the pandemic," Tan explained. "We don't want to see anything that contributes to that, but we know it's our job to help serve those in need and that's what we'll do."

Tan said inflation, fewer donations, and increased demand over the years have put a strain on food banks like his, but he is preparing with his team to see an influx in clients if Congress does not agree on a deal.

"We are prepared and ready to serve those in need throughout a variety of our partner agencies and community...blessed to do so, but we can definitely expect longer lines," Tan said.

The White House called on Congress recently to consider a short-term measure to provide funds to programs like WIC impacted by the potential shutdown.