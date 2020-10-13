Virginia voter registration was down for hours on last day to register before election

Officials say that a cut cable is to blame for the "temporary" system shutdown.

RICHMOND, Va. — An accidentally cut cable caused the entire Virginia voter registration system to go down for hours on the last day to register to vote before election day. Just before 3:30 p.m., the Virginia Department of Elections tweeted out that the registration portal was back up and functioning properly.

Virginians are once again able to register to vote online with identification, or in-person at their voter registrar's offices.

The Virginia Information Technology Agency tweeted that a fiber cut near Route 10 in Chester, Virginia was to blame for Tuesday's outage.

"Due to a network outage, the Citizen Portal is temporarily unavailable," the Virginia Department of Elections posted on their registration website Tuesday morning. "We are working with our network providers to restore service as quickly as possible."

There was no time estimate given on when the problem would be fixed.

Thank you everyone for your patience! The citizen portal is back up, you can go to https://t.co/8vK06RBLHl to register to vote, update information or check your registration status. — VA Dept of Elections (@vaELECT) October 13, 2020

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote across Virginia, D.C. and Maryland.

You can check if you're already registered at vote.elections.virginia.gov. You may register to vote at your local Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office or request an application from your local general registrar.

Additional information about registering to vote in Virginia can be found here or at your local registrar's website.

Virginia election officials say *this* accidentally cut wire in Chesterfield County is likely why Virginia’s entire voter registration system is down...



On the final day to register to vote.@WUSA9 @CBSNews #VOTE https://t.co/J7axn996jQ — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) October 13, 2020

Northam said during his Tuesday afternoon coronavirus briefing how he does not appear to have the authority to extend the voter registration deadline, according to state code, and this would come from the courts. However, the governor expressed support for a court order to extend the deadline.

“I look forward to [the courts] assisting us and making sure we can extend the deadline,” Northam said.

Virginia Secretary of Administration Keyanna Conner mentioned during Tuesday's coronavirus briefing that she hopes services will be re-instated this afternoon.

“We hope to have a temporary solution in place by 4 p.m. that will bring our services back online," Conner said.

NEW >> Virginia voter registration system is DOWN for the entire state... on the final day to register.



Officials feared this would happen.



They told us over the system, called VERIS, is still “insufficiently reliable”

STORY:@WUSA9 #EarlyVoting @CBSNewshttps://t.co/kCop0GhmQG — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) October 13, 2020

Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax wrote on Twitter calling for Virginia's voter registration deadline to be extended given the statewide outage.

"I am officially calling for Virginia's Registration Deadline to be extended beyond today due to the service outages impacting voters' ability to register statewide," Fairfax said. "We will work with the Administration to resolve this issue and ensure all voters have access to vote."

VA @LGJustinFairfax calls for Virginia's voter registration deadline to be extended after the statewide system is down https://t.co/roHCtgZteh — Laura Geller TV (@LauraGellerTV) October 13, 2020

If you've already received your mail-in ballot, your ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and must be received to the Virginia Board of Elections by Nov. 6 at noon.