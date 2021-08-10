'Local Black Histories:' New virtual project tells untold stories of Greater Williamsburg area

The interactive website, which launched Sunday, features oral histories of Black descendants, curated exhibits and more.

A new, interactive platform uncovers the rich history of the Black community in the Greater Williamsburg area.

The Local Black Histories Project launched Sunday.

Jaqueline Bridgeforth Williams, The Village founder, describes the platform as a 'virtual museum.'

It features stories from Black descendants, films, community forums and curated exhibits on the history of Williamsburg and James City County.

The project centers around the roles and accounts of Black descendants, whose ancestors' stories "have often been neglected or narrated by those who did not live these histories," according to its website.

Williamsburg is the birthplace of one of the oldest known Black churches in the country, the Historic First Baptist Church of Williamsburg.

The church was formed in 1776, and in October, experts confirmed the discovery of the congregation's first permanent structure in the early 1800s.

Creators of the Local Black Histories Project desired to provide teachers resources to share the history of Black people in the area, as well as share their stories with the community.

"It's important because now everyone will get to be apart of or hear the struggles and the contributions of all people," said Bridgeforth Williams.

The website launched Sunday night during a special online ceremony.