Virginia Beach, Va. (WVEC) — Thieves steal newborn puppies from a home in the Woodbridge Point neighborhood of Virginia Beach.

Shelley Wright said last week her therapy dog Coco gave birth to an unexpected litter of four Maltese puppies. Wright initially thought Coco was barren until her other male Maltese Blizzard impregnated Coco.

Last Thursday, after an unusually long day at work, Wright came home to find two puppies gone.

“I thought at first they may have gotten out which would be little abnormal because they can’t see or anything. We started searching around the house for a least an hour. So, then I just called the police and let them know I think someone came in the home,” said Wright.

Wright said her daughters had also been out of the house for most of the day. She suspects that a Snapchat post from her daughter on social media about the puppies may have tipped the thieves off to the puppies’ location.

“It’s a scary thing because I don’t have a set schedule. It’s just me and my daughters that live here, and they just came right in. I’m afraid was it a neighbor or was it some kids in the neighborhood,” said Wright.

After contacting police, Wright posted about the thefts on social media in hopes that the puppies would be returned. The puppies have yet to open their eyes, and they still need to be nursed to health, which is why Wright is pleading for their safe return.

“Their chances of survival without their mom is very, very slim. We have no questions asked, we’ll just know that you did the right thing,” said Wright.

