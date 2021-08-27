Evacuations resume out of Afghanistan following attack, Virginia welcomes more refugees

More than 14,000 Afghan nationals and U.S. citizens have arrived in Virginia since Afghanistan evacuation operations began.

WASHINGTON — Despite the horrific terrorist attack Thursday, U.S.-led Afghanistan evacuation operations continued Friday.

The Pentagon said there were 89 flights out of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, totaling 12,500 evacuees who got out of the country safely in a 24-hour period since the deadly suicide bombings.

"We have seen first hand how dangerous that mission is, but, ISIS will not deter us from completing this mission," said Major General Hank Taylor of the Joint Staff.

Taylor declined to provide specific details on how the U.S. will follow through on President Joseph R. Biden's vow to "hunt down" ISIS-K terrorists while simultaneously withdrawing troops by next Tuesday.

"We have resources with the CENTCOM commander and with commanders on the ground and the capabilities to allow us to execute any type of those operations as required to do," he said.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said Friday that about 14,000 Afghan refugees and U.S. citizens have arrived at Dulles International Airport since the evacuation started. They will undergo 3-5 days of processing before resettling.

"This is one of the largest airlifts in history and Virginia has a very important and critical role, and we have since the onset of this," he said.

In addition to Fort Lee, which has been in use since July 30th, the Commonwealth received notification Wednesday that the Department of Defense had authorized the use of two other Virginia bases.

Fort Pickett, which has a capacity to handle up to 10,000 people will begin taking in Afghans on Saturday.

And Marine Corps Base Quantico, with a capacity to take up to 5,000 people, will begin accepting refugees on Sunday.

There, they will go through rigorous immigration vetting, as well as COVID-19 screening.

Eventually, organizations such as Commonwealth Catholic Charities and Lutheran Family Services will help the evacuees find long-term housing.

Northam said that he is proud of the state's efforts.

"I think overall things are going well," he said. "Our mission is to bring Americans home safely and certainly help our Afghan allies build a new life here."

Northam, himself a veteran of Operation Desert Storm, offered condolences for the 13 U.S. troops who died in Thursday's attack.

"Yesterday was a very difficult day for this country," he said. "Especially as a veteran of the Army, to lose 13 of our finest soldiers who were there fighting for our liberty...we need to keep their families in our thoughts and prayers."

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Virginia, First District) sent a letter to President Biden, urging the U.S. to continue evacuating eligible individuals past August 31st.