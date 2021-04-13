Hokies to open '21 football season at home vs UNC

Tech's game against the Tar Heels will mark the first of seven games at Lane Stadium in 2021. In addition to ACC home games with Pitt (Oct. 16), Syracuse (Oct. 23) and Duke (Nov. 13), the Hokies will also host Notre Dame (Oct. 9), Middle Tennessee State (Sept. 11) and Richmond (Sept. 25) in Blacksburg.



Virginia Tech will begin the season with North Carolina for the first time since 1946. The two teams also opened the 1898 and 1945 seasons against one another. In a series that dates back to 1895, the Hokies own a 24-13-6 all-time advantage against the Tar Heels. Tech has won its last two home meetings against North Carolina, including the longest game in ACC history, a six-OT, 43-41 victory in 2019.



Tech's ACC road schedule features contests at Georgia Tech (Oct. 30), at Boston College (Nov. 6) and at Miami (Nov. 20). The Hokies will close out the regular season with a Commonwealth Clash game at Virginia on Nov. 27. Tech has won 20 of the past 22 games with the Cavaliers, including nine of the last 11 contests in Charlottesville.



For as little as 1% down, Tech fans can secure season tickets in Lane Stadium for the Hokies' 2021 home slate. Flexible payment plans are also available, including the option to defer future payments to May of 2021. New season tickets are available for purchase here.



VIRGINIA TECH 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

September 3 NORTH CAROLINA

September 11 MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

September 18 at West Virginia

September 25 RICHMOND

October 2 OPEN

October 9 NOTRE DAME

October 16 PITT

October 23 SYRACUSE

October 30 at Georgia Tech

November 5 at Boston College

November 13 DUKE

November 20 at Miami

November 27 at Virginia

December 4 ACC Championship Game – Charlotte, NC



HOME GAMES IN BOLD – Schedule as of April 12, 2021 and subject to change