Tides home opener: Baseball returns to Harbor Park

After two weeks on the roads, the Norfolk Tides played their first game at home in a year and a half

NORFOLK, Va. — For the first time since September 2019 we heard the words "play ball" at Harbor Park. The Norfolk Tides had their home opener on Tuesday evening.

Until May 28 there are still restrictions due to the pandemic on crowd size, but there were over 4,700 fans at the park for the first home game.

The Tides played host to Jacksonville. For the most part, pitching has been a problem for the Tides early in the season and the hitting has been adequate. It was the other way around against the Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday. The Tides managed six hits and only got two runners get into scoring position.