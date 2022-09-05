Here are ways to save money at the gas pump in Hampton Roads

According to AAA Tidewater Virginia, the average price of gas in Hampton Roads went up to $4.25, which is 18 cents higher than a week ago.

NORFOLK, Va. — With gas prices on the rise, people in Hampton Roads are looking for ways to save at the pump.

According to AAA Tidewater Virginia, gas prices in Hampton Roads went up to $4.25, which is 18 cents higher than a week ago, 26 cents higher than last month and $1.53 cents higher than a year ago.

AAA attributed the rise in gas prices to the high cost of crude oil, which was hovering near $100 a barrel last week and is closing in on $110.

If you're looking to ease the pain at the pump, here are some ways you can do so:

Take advantage of gas station discounts

Through June 12, Wawa is offering a discount of 15 cents a gallon on every fill-up when you pay through the Wawa app. All you have to do to get started is download the app and sign up for Wawa's rewards program.

7-Eleven is offering a discount of 11 cents a gallon for rewards members on the first seven trips. After that, it will be 3 cents a gallon.

Turn your car off when parked

If you're going to park your vehicle for over 10 seconds, turn off your vehicle.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, idling can use a quarter to a half-gallon of fuel per hour, depending on engine size and air conditioner use, adding up to three cents of wasted fuel a minute.

Drive slower

Above 50 miles an hour, gas mileage drops rapidly. For every five mph above 50 mph, it's like paying an additional $0.22 per gallon, the Department of Energy said.

Reduce your car's drag and weight

The Department of Energy recommended placing things inside the car or trunk instead of the roof racks, which can decrease fuel economy by up to 8% in city driving and up to 25% on the interstate.

Speaking of things inside the car, try not to keep heavy items in your car. An extra 100 pounds could increase your gas costs by up to $.03 cents per gallon.

Try to combine your errands

Several short trips, each one taken from a cold start, can use twice as much fuel as one trip covering the same distance when the engine is warm. So combining your errands into one trip can save you fuel.

Don't be an aggressive driver

Aggressive driving can lower your gas mileage on the highway by 15% to 30% and in the city by 10% to 40%. This includes speeding, rapid acceleration, and hard braking.

Take care of your vehicle

Car maintenance is crucial to having good gas mileage.

This means using the grade of motor oil your car's manufacturer recommends, keeping your tires inflated, getting regular maintenance checks, and not ignoring the check engine light.

Consider other ways of getting around town