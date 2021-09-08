Travel + Leisure ranks Williamsburg in 2021 Top 15 U.S. Cities list

Other destinations listed include Asheville, North Carolina; Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and first-place winner Charleston, South Carolina.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 28, 2021.

Travel magazine Travel + Leisure has ranked Williamsburg, Virginia, in its Top 15 U.S. Cities list for this year.

From Busch Gardens to Colonial Williamsburg, it's not hard to see why the peninsula city earned a spot.

Every year, the magazine asks its readers to share their opinions on top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. People rate cities based on sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness and shopping. An overall score is calculated based on the averages of responses.

According to the magazine, this year's survey was open for voting from Jan. 11 to May 10. That's around the time that many COVID-19 restrictions were being lifted.

For this year's list, Williamsburg landed in ninth place. It got a score of 83.4.

Other destinations that made the cut include Asheville, North Carolina; Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and first-place winner Charleston, South Carolina.

You can read Travel + Leisure's full list by clicking here.