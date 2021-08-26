Ida, now a tropical storm, will continue to weaken, but heavy rain continues

The remnant low will bring some rain and storms to the Carolinas, especially the mountains, by Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ida has weakened to a tropical storm with winds of 40 mph. Ida is tracking north at 9 mph. The storm will continue to weaken to a tropical depression later today or tonight. Even so, flooding rain will continue to Ida's path.

WHERE IS IDA?

Ida made landfall at 12:55 pm EST Sunday as a category 4 hurricane in Port Fourchon, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. These powerful winds, combined with a significant storm surge, and very heavy rainfall will bring widespread destruction to Louisiana and Mississippi. While the winds will begin to weaken with the storm over land, the heavy rain will continue for several days with widespread flooding likely. As much as 10 to 15 inches of rain or more could fall along the storm's track. Ida continues to weaken and will likely be downgraded to a tropical depression later today.

Storm surge forecast show some locations in southeastern Louisiana dealing with significant amounts of surge inundation (up to 13 inches in some spots). Storm surge combined with the heavy rainfall will aid in extensive flooding.

WHAT'S THE TRACK?

A strong high-pressure area located over North Carolina will act as a blocking mechanism, steering the storm west and northwest through the Tennessee and Ohio Valley through this week.

Ida is the first major hurricane to make landfall on the continental U.S. so far this year. The storm with track farther north and continue to weaken to a tropical storm and then a remnant low. The low will then curve to the northeast.

ANY NORTH CAROLINA IMPACT?

At this point, it's appearing more likely that the remnant rain of the storm could curve our way with rain and storms moving in Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday and Wednesday night, The mountains could receive several inches of rain in tropical downpours. Even a few spots in the Triad could get upwards of an inch of rain, but that remain uncertain this far out. Our area has been placed in the "Marginal Risk" (Level 1) area for a few severe storms. There is also a low-end risk for an isolated tornado. The low-end tornado threat will be Tuesday night through Wednesday.

For Wednesday, the severe weather threat shifts into Eastern North Carolina. through the day.