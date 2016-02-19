Ashley Smith starts her days before the sun comes up as co-anchor of 13News Now Daybreak, from 4:30 to 7:00 a.m. She also contributes stories to Daybreak and other shows, as well as hosts Coastal Connections-- 13News Now’s community outreach show. Ashley originally joined the Daybreak team in 2013 as a Traffic Reporter. She was nominated for a 2017 regional Emmy Award for transportation/traffic reporting.

Ashley is Vice President of Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals, Inc., an affiliate chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists. She has been a keynote speaker for services, schools, and community programs.

Before joining 13News Now, Ashley was an anchor and reporter at WCTV Chesapeake Television.

Ashley is the Minister of Music at New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake. She graduated from Regent University with an M.A. in Journalism after completing her undergraduate studies at Old Dominion University, where she earned a B.S. in Communication.

Ashley participated in pageants for seven years. Most notably, she was named Miss United States 2011. That year, she traveled about 25,000 miles, made more than 235 appearances, and promoted her platform of breast cancer awareness.

In addition to being named Miss United States 2011, she also served as Miss Virginia United States 2011, Miss Hampton Roads 2010, Miss Chesapeake 2009, Miss Norfolk 2008, Miss Virginia Peanut 2007, Miss Virginia Beach 2006, and Miss Oscar Smith High School 2006.

