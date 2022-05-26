13News Now broadcasting pioneer Rick Clark dies at 87

He was hired as an announcer but was known to viewers as "Sandy the Clown" and other characters.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton Roads broadcasting pioneer has passed away.

Rick Clark worked at WVEC-TV for 33 years, starting in the early 1960s through the mid-1990s.

Clark was originally hired as an announcer and then moved up to film editor.

He was best known to viewers as "Sandy the Clown" and "Keeper of the Chamber" on the station's Friday night "Chamber Theater" horror movie program.

He was also the voice of the hand puppet character "Droopy The Dragon" on the "Bungles The Clown" show.

And for 20 years, Clark hosted WVEC's "Alcoholics Anonymous" public service program.

Before television, Clark was a member of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division.

Clark attended the Newark College of Engineering in Newark, New Jersey. He also attended the School of Radio and Television in Newark.

Clark's daughter, Melissa Clark, said her father died peacefully at home on Thursday, surrounded by family.

She added, "He loved to make people laugh."