AMC Theatres reopening two locations in Hampton Roads next week, offering 15-cent tickets for one day

AMC Theatres will re-open two of its locations in Hampton Roads on Thursday, Aug. 20. To celebrate the reopening--and AMC's 100th anniversary--guests will be able to purchase tickets on opening day for only 15 cents.

The locations that will reopen include:

AMC Lynnhaven 18, 1001 Lynnhaven Mall Loop, Virginia Beach

AMC Hampton 24, 1 Towne Centre Way, Hampton

About 300 additional AMC locations around the country are expected to open during the following two weeks.

AMC is also introducing Safe & Clean plan developed under close cooperation with public health and safety experts to be stringently enforced at all theater locations.

AMC is also offering $5 food and beverage treats, including regular popcorn, regular Coca-Cola Freestyle drink, and KidsPacks, through the end of October.