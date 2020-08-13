AMC Theatres reopening two locations in Hampton Roads next week, offering 15-cent tickets for one day

AMC Theatres will re-open two of its locations in Hampton Roads on Thursday, Aug. 20. To celebrate the reopening--and AMC's 100th anniversary--guests will be able to purchase tickets on opening day for only 15 cents.
The locations that will reopen include:
- AMC Lynnhaven 18, 1001 Lynnhaven Mall Loop, Virginia Beach
- AMC Hampton 24, 1 Towne Centre Way, Hampton
About 300 additional AMC locations around the country are expected to open during the following two weeks.
AMC is also introducing Safe & Clean plan developed under close cooperation with public health and safety experts to be stringently enforced at all theater locations.
AMC is also offering $5 food and beverage treats, including regular popcorn, regular Coca-Cola Freestyle drink, and KidsPacks, through the end of October.
All AMC Stubs members will earn double points on all ticket and food and drink purchases through the end of October.