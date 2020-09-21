Newport News hosts mask design contest for artists of all ages

Newport News is looking for submissions to design three face masks that tell the story of the city. These special masks will be distributed through the city.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Break out the crayons, markers and paintbrushes - Newport News is hosting a design contest! And, this one will have the added importance of contributing to public health.

Newport News is looking for submissions to design three face masks that tell the story of the city. These designs will be printed on masks that Newport News health officials share "throughout the city and beyond."

The submission categories are "budding artists" (aged 12 and younger), "young adult" (between the ages of 12 and 17) and "adult" (for artists 18 and older).

Mayor McKinley Price said the contest should lift people's spirits.

“While we all need to mask up, there’s no reason that our masks have to be boring,” Price wrote. “Newport News is home to talented artists of all ages. This contest gives them the opportunity to use their skills to design a piece that tells the unique story of our city and residents while stopping the spread of the coronavirus.”

You can use any type of medium to create the design, organizers said. Just make sure it's original.

Participants are asked to email a copy of their artwork to maskupnn@nnva.gov, but to keep the original piece in a safe place, in case you win. The city might need the original design to print copies on face masks.