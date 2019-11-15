VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 5th Annual Coastal Virginia Auto Show is back for another year full of automotive fun!

Hosted by Dan Woods of Chop, Cut, Rebuild and Tom Cox of The Appraisers and President of AACA, there will be plenty of vehicles of different makes and models on display for this indoor show. Award-winning classics, customs, antiques, exotics, imports, trucks, and motorcycles will be among the venue.

Celebrity appearances by Joe Kenda "The Homicide Hunter," Ron and Amy Shirley from "Lizard Lick Towing, Tickle and friends from the "Moonshiners," and Ron Ananian "The Car Doctor" will be during the two-day car show.

There will be plenty of activities to enjoy at the event including military displays, demonstrations, live entertainment, lots of giveaways, a children's area with live characters, face painting, Santa, magic and so much more!

This family-friendly event will take place on November 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on November 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

For more information, visit Coastal Virginia Auto Show Website.