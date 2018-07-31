VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The 8th annual Crash the Party is coming back to Virginia Beach on August 4. This "Party With A Purpose" focuses on supporting local non-profit & 501c3 organizations making a positive impact in Hampton Roads.

Join Quincy Carr (aka the Quality Comedy King), Queen Aishah, and Team Fred for an evening of live clean adult stand-up comedy at the Crowne Plaza, 4453 Bonney Road in Virginia Beach.

13News Now's Ashley Smith will guest host and welcome attendees, who can enjoy door prizes, food, and dancing.

Tickets are on sale for $30, or guests can have the VIP experience for $50.

Crash the Party starts with a cocktail hour at 6:30, comedy to follow, and the night finished with an after party.

For more information about the event, visit QuincyCarr.com.

