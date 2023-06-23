Hampton celebrates African American history with Juneteenth events and more

Hampton is hosting several events this summer celebrating African American History. There are opportunities to experience performances, arts, food, and music.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton is celebrating Black history with several different cultural events this summer.

"Hampton's more than 400-year African American history tells a story of perseverance history and pride," wrote a representative from the Hampton Convention and Visitor Bureau, Mahogany Waldon.

Visitors can experience and tour the landing site and the Fort Monroe Visitor & Education Center to pay homage and learn about the journey Africans took when coming to the English settlements.

Hampton is home to the oldest African American museum in the country at Hampton University and there are many different opportunities in Hampton to explore this rich history coming soon.

There will be a Contraband Commemoration on May 24 to remember those individuals impacted by and descended from the Contraband Decision of 1861.

On June 10, the Sankofa Projects will host the 12th Annual Day of Remembrance, celebrating the richness and diversity of the African diaspora. There will be performances of African drumming, songs, dance, poetry, historical presentations, and traditional African libation.

The Second Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest Peninsula will be June 18. The free festival will include worship service, cultural arts, a job and community resource fair, and more.

The Hampton Jazz Festival is back June 23-25 with Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton, Charlie Wilson, and more headlining. It will be the first Hampton Jazz Festival in three years.

The Hampton African American Heritage Festival will be taking place 23-24 at Mill Point Park. There will be over 60 arts, crafts, and food vendors, live entertainment, and a children's area.

And on August 25-27 the Fort Monroe Authority, National Park Service, and Project 1619 will host the 1619 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing.