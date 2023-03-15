Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk coming to Virginia Beach's Jackalope Festival

Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk will be at this summer's Jackalope Festival, Mayor Bobby Dyer and City Manager Patrick Duhaney announced Wednesday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A sports action festival from Canada is making its U.S. debut in Virginia Beach this summer, and coming along for the event is a skateboarding legend.

Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk will be at this summer's Jackalope Festival, Mayor Bobby Dyer and City Manager Patrick Duhaney announced Wednesday.

The Jackalope Festival is described as a free, three-day, action-packed sporting event from June 2 - 4 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Skateboarding, bouldering, base jumping, and skimboarding are all planned for the festival.

Hawk and his crew will be at the festival to give a demo on the evening of June 3.

The festival said other athletes in attendance include Mitchie Brusko, Collin Graham, Reese Nelson, Tom Schaar, Elliot Sloan, and Bucky Lasek.

Open skate and bouldering sessions are planned, and there will also be pop-up shops, after-parties, and more.