Local shop that embraces all-things-British celebrates coronation of King Charles III

HAMPTON, Va. — Here at home, a local British-centric shop brought the festivity of the coronation of King Charles III to Hampton. Best of British hosted an open house celebration of its own Saturday afternoon.



"It was moving, emotional, seeing the crowds lining the mile and outside of the Abbey,:" said Jacquelyne Taylor, the proprietor of Best of British.



"So I've only ever known the Queen in my lifetime, and so her passing on and watching her funeral and now watching Charles, it's been moving," Hannah Collins from Williamsburg told us. "It's been exciting. It's - you know - stepping into the future of the new royal family," she said.



Taylor instructed one little girl on how to wave like the queen. "What does she do?" she prompted her.



"It was very interesting to watch," said Rachel Heseltine from Norfolk. Obviously the last one was a long while before my birth, so yeah, good to actually see one actually happen," she said.



We asked several patrons: "If it was your day - where you were gonna be queen of England - what would you do on your first day?"



"I would give money to my mom and dad," the little girl said.



"Bottomless mimosas for everybody," Collins suggested.



"Probably something to do with animal rescue," said Taylor.



"Education reform," offered another woman.



"if I had a proclamation that I could put out there, it would probably be that people just treat people right, and leave them alone as need to be," Heseltine told us.



One man who we asked laughed and said: "I would probably say beer on the house."



"God save the King," was, of course, a phrase heard often on Coronation Day.