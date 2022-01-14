MLK Day is coming up. Here's what Hampton Roads has planned.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday, Jan. 17, and many communities in the 757 area will be closed for the holiday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from a separate story that aired on Jan. 18, 2021. Community members in Newport News donated food items in honor of MLK Day.

Several businesses in Hampton Roads are scheduled to close Monday in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Some cities will even be holding special events for the holiday.

Portsmouth

On Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. guests are welcome to attend a celebration for Martin Luther King Day at the library. The public library at 601 Court Street will be hosting the event.

People of all ages can stop by (for free) to make a peace dove in honor of Dr. King.

Officials said all city museums and libraries will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 for the holiday. Additionally, there will be no trash, recycling or bulk collection on that day.

Hampton

Across the water, in Hampton, residents will be celebrating the annual MLK Day of Service. This will give people a chance to bridge the gap within their community -- bringing them closer together, as Dr. King encouraged.

You can help on Monday by volunteering in your community, whether that means cleaning or giving back to those in need.

One event will be held on Jan. 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Buckroe Baptist Church at 1819 N. Mallory Street. It is being hosted by the "Made to Flourish" group that gathers local churches, resource partners and community volunteers.

There will be coffee, donuts and light lunch provided for volunteers. Officials said registration is required.

Chesapeake

In the City of Chesapeake, families are invited to a paint-and-sip art class in observance of Dr. King.

This event will be held Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Painting with a Twist at 1437 Sam's Drive, Suite 104. That's in the Sam's Circle area of the city.

Attendees must be over the age of 18, as there will be free wine provided at the event. Click here to register for the class.

Norfolk

Norfolk will have a virtual ceremony and concert aired on TV and YouTube to commemorate Dr. King.

Mayor Kenneth Alexander will give remarks during the program, and there will be a wreath-laying ceremony, along with music from the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and HARMONY Project partner churches.

You can catch the airing Monday at 12 a.m., 4 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.