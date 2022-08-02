FULL LIST: 2022 Oscar nominations

LOS ANGELES — For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars.
The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. However, eight of the awards will be presented off-air and edited into the broadcast.
It’s one of many shifts around this year’s ceremony. After two years of pandemic — and a socially distanced 2021 edition with record-low ratings — the Academy Awards will try to recapture their place in pop culture with a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service win best picture for the first time.
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Actress
- Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
- Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
- Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
- Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
Best Actor
- Will Smith, “King Richard”
- Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
- Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
- Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Best Supporting Actress
- Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
- Judi Dench, “Belfast”
- Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
- Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Best Supporting Actor
- Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
- Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
- Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
- J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”
Best Animated Feature
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Documentary Feature
- Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Flee
- Attica
- Ascension
- Writing With Fire
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
- Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
- Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
Best Original Score
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song
- "Be Alive" from "King Richard": Music and lyrics by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
- "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto": Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda
- "Down To Joy" from "Belfast": Music and lyrics by Van Morrison
- "No Time To Die" from "No Time to Die": Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
- "Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days": Music and lyrics by Diane Warren
Costume Design
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Original Screenplay
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Adapted Screenplay
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Cinematography
- Greig Fraser, "Dune"
- Dan Laustsen, "Nightmare Alley"
- Ari Wegner, "The Power of the Dog"
- Bruno Delbonnel, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
- Janusz Kaminski, "West Side Story"
Best Documentary (Short Subject)
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Film Editing
- Hank Corwin, "Don't Look Up"
- Joe Walker, "Dune"
- Pamela Martin, "King Richard"
- Peter Sciberras, "The Power of the Dog"
- Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"
International Feature Film
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- The Worst Person in the World
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer, "Coming 2 America"
- Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon, "Cruella"
- Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr, "Dune"
- Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
- Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras, "House of Gucci"
Production Design
- "Dune": Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
- "Nightmare Alley": Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
- "The Power of the Dog": Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
- "The Tragedy of Macbeth": Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
- "West Side Story": Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Best Short Film (Animated)
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Best Short Film (Live Action)
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Sound
- Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri, "Belfast"
- Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett, "Dune"
- Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor, "No Time to Die"
- Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb, "The Power of the Dog"
- Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy, "West Side Story"
Visual Effects
- Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer, "Dune"
- Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick, "Free Guy"
- Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould, "No Time to Die"
- Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
- Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"