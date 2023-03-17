St. Baldrick's fundraising event to be held in Norfolk for 20th year

Its main mission is to raise money for childhood cancer research through donations that people make to see their friend or family member shave their head.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Community members will come together to say farewell to their hair for a good cause this St. Patrick's Day weekend.

On March 18, the 20th Annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation Fundraiser will be held at O’Connor Brewing Company in Norfolk starting at 11 a.m.

The foundation was created in 1999, and today it has events all over the country.

Its main mission is to raise money for childhood cancer research through donations that people make to see their friend or family member shave their head.

In Hampton Roads, the event was started by Ed and Mary Bennett, a couple who wanted to honor their late son David, who passed away from Osteosarcoma when he was a teenager.

This year, over 100 participants have already registered, and the local chapter of the foundation's goal is to raise $175,000.

Part of the proceeds are set to go directly to the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters.