Comedian John Mulaney announces show at Scope Arena in Norfolk

He's best known for his stand-up specials, including the Emmy award-winning "Kid Gorgeous at Radio City" on Netflix.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from June 2020.

Stand-up comedian, actor and former "Saturday Night Live" writer John Mulaney is hitting the road for a 33-city tour in 2022. One of his stops will be the Scope Arena in Norfolk.

Mulaney is best known for his stand-up specials, including the Emmy award-winning "Kid Gorgeous at Radio City" on Netflix.

He joined SNL as a writer in 2008, creating characters such as 'Stefon' with then-cast member Bill Hader and appearing as a “Weekend Update” correspondent. He has since returned several times to host the show.

Mulaney's "From Stratch Tour" will kick off on March 11 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and finish on July 14 in Chicago, Illinois.

The tour will stop at the Scope Arena on May 21, 2022. Tickets will go on sale on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.