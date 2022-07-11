Virginia Beach gets Instagram shoutout from Justin Timberlake

20 years after "Justified" was released, the superstar posted a video shouting out Virginia Beach and the integral role the city played in jump-starting his career.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 20 years ago, a major music star broke onto the scene -- and his first album was actually recorded in Hampton Roads.

On Nov. 5, American singer and songwriter Justin Timberlake posted a nearly five-minute-long throwback video on his Instagram, shouting out Virginia Beach and the integral role the city played in jump-starting his career.

"Twenty years ago today my debut solo album JUSTIFIED was released," Timberlake wrote in the caption.

"The majority of it was written and produced in Virginia Beach - in six weeks - with @pharrell, @chadhugo, @timbaland."

Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo formed the production group, The Neptunes, back in 1992. This June, they were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Timberlake's debut album would earn him multiple American Music Association Awards and MTV awards, and it even won a Grammy for "Best Pop Vocal Album."

This album and its success also marked the beginning of Timberlake's solo career away from *NSYNC.

Popular songs from Justified, like "Rock Your Body" or "Cry Me a River," which Timberlake later admitted was about his break-up with fellow pop icon Britney Spears, are still beloved today.