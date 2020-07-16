Man from Virginia Beach in running for rose as contestant on 'The Bachelorette'

Jeremy Higgins of Virginia Beach will be one of the men looking for love and hoping to win the heart of Clare Crawley on the ABC show.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of the men vying for new "Bachelorette" Clare Crawley's heart is from Virginia Beach.

Hampton Roads, meet 40-year-old Jeremy Higgins. He is one of 42 contestants set to appear in season 16 of "The Bachelorette" on ABC.

The show posted photos of all 42 contestants--including Jeremy--on its Facebook page.

Crawley, 38, was an alum of Juan Pablo Galavis' season of "The Bachelor." She also participated in "Bachelor in Paradise" as well as The "Bachelor Winter Games."

Crawley marks an increase in age for the "Bachelor" nation leads. But the season 16 suitors’ ages range from 25 to 40.

We're a bit curious about Jeremy, so we reached out to him but haven't heard back.