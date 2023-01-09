Rock band Nickelback coming to Virginia Beach this weekend

Nine-time Grammy Award nominee and three-time American Music Award-winner rock band Nickleback is coming to Virginia Beach this weekend!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Watch the video above as 13News Now's Sarah Hammond speaks with Nickelback's Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake ahead of Saturday's concert!

Nine-time Grammy Award nominee and three-time American Music Award-winner Nickleback is coming to Virginia Beach this weekend, as part of the band's international tour.

The acclaimed Canadian rock band will take the stage at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach on Saturday, September 2, as part of the "Get Rollin'" tour, which supports their 10th studio album of the same name. The concert will also feature special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.

Nickelback’s first album in five years, Get Rollin’ was released on November 18, 2022, via BMG and debuted at #2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts.

Named the “most successful rock band of the decade” by Billboard in 2009, Nickelback is one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades, Live Nation said.

The four-piece band, comprised of Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake, and Daniel Adair, is globally celebrated for their career-defining and award-winning hits including “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away” and “Rockstar” which all held top spots on the Billboard 100.

Earlier this year, Nickelback was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.