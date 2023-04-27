Something In The Water weather: How rain could impact the 2023 festival

As you get ready for the Something In The Water Festival, you also need to get ready for rain and possibly a few thunderstorms this weekend.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As Virginia Beach prepares for thousands of people to descend upon the oceanfront this weekend for the Something In The Water music festival, one giant question looms.

Will the weather cooperate?

Rain alone likely won't cause SITW 2023 to be canceled. Even wind isn't too much of a threat. It's mostly about the lightning. And there's the possibility for all three this weekend.

If you're heading out to the oceanfront, 13News Now meteorologists suggest you prepare for rain and possibly a few thunderstorms. Here's a look at what you can expect each day of the festival.

Get ready for a wet Friday! Showers develop tonight into a steady rain by morning, with over an inch of rain expected. It should taper off to isolated showers into the afternoon and evening, which is better news for SITW. Saturday looks great but more rain Sunday. #13Weather pic.twitter.com/cnGJMoH6R9 — Evan Stewart 13News Now (@13EvanStewart) April 27, 2023

Friday will be wet. But there is some hope.

Moisture is headed our way and will begin as showers late Thursday evening. The showers will likely increase in intensity and overall coverage overnight and into Friday morning, turning into a steady rain. Most of our forecast models project well over an inch of rain through Friday evening.

The day will start out wet, and the rain could be heavy at times. The rain will pull eastward around midday with isolated to scattered showers still possible in the afternoon.

By late afternoon and early evening, conditions at the oceanfront should be drier, but a few stray showers or isolated storms will still be possible. Temperatures will be in the middle 60s. It will also be windy along the water, with onshore gusts up to 30 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center has shifted the Marginal (Level 1) threat of severe storms on Friday south of the Virginia Beach area. Still, festival attendees will want to stay weather aware as a storm could move over the beach.

Saturday could be a great festival day!

Saturday is looking brighter for the festival!

There is still a low risk of stray showers, but the models have been trending drier, and generally skies should be partly to variably cloudy.

It will be warmer as well, with highs in the middle 70s. Be sure to lather up the sunscreen! Even though it's still late April the UV Index will be high, a 7.9, meaning it will take only 15 to 30 minutes to burn.

Sunday will see more rain.

Sunday rain returns to the region by the afternoon, and scattered showers will again be likely into the evening.

Stay tuned to 13News Now for weather updates over the coming days as we continue to monitor and update forecast developments!