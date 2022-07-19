A fighter jet, flying pig and pit bike joust coming to Norfolk August 27

Nitro Circus: Good, Bad & Rad promises to be an exciting event whether things go as planned or not.

NORFOLK, Va. — Americans have been saying "Hold my beer" since America became America. And when the crazy outlandish things that follow that statement are inoculated with thousands of dollars worth of extreme sports equipment, the result is Nitro Circus.

Nitro Circus: Good, Bad & Rad presented by A SHOC Energy will be coming to Harbor Park Stadium in Norfolk on August 27.

Thrill One Sports and Entertainment announced the event, which will include extreme spectacles like pit bike jousting, a flying pig, a tandem BMX bike and a backflipping couch.

Notable athletes in the show include three-time X Games gold medalist Ryan Williams and “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” competitor Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham.

Fotheringham is known for doing extreme stunts, similar to those normally done on a skateboard or BMX bike, in his wheelchair.

Other high-profile, fun-loving stuntpeople and extreme sports athletes will join Fotheringham and Williams in extreme sports and stunts for the show, Thrill One Sports and Entertainment said.

"I’m so excited to hit the road with this insane new show! The production team have really outdone themselves this time," Williams said.

"Good, Bad & Rad definitely brings the crazy like only Nitro Circus can."