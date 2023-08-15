Waterfront Jazz Festival returns to Norfolk

The area's longest-running outdoor jazz festival "features a star-studded cast of some of the biggest names on the international smooth jazz scene."

NORFOLK, Va. — Break out the lawn chairs. This weekend, Norfolk's 40th annual Waterfront Jazz Festival is swinging into town!

The area's longest-running outdoor jazz festival "features a star-studded cast of some of the biggest names on the international smooth jazz scene," according to FestEvents.

You can check out the bands from 5 to 11 p.m. at Town Point Park. There will also be a pre-show party on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the TownBank Fountain Park next to Waterside District and Town Point Park.

Here's who you can expect to see each day:

Friday:

Kim Waters and Kayla Waters - 5:30 p.m.

Keiko Matsui - 7:30 p.m.

Gerald Albright - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Kandace Springs - 5:30 p.m.

Jazz Funk Soul - 7:30 p.m.

Dave Koz with Candy Dulfer, Eric Darius, and Maysa Leak - 9:30 p.m.

Tickets for one-day general admission are $45 and $70 for two-day general admission. The pre-show party at TowneBank Fountain Park is free and open to the public.