Waterfront Jazz Festival returns to Norfolk

The area's longest-running outdoor jazz festival "features a star-studded cast of some of the biggest names on the international smooth jazz scene."
Credit: thaiprayboy - stock.adobe.com

NORFOLK, Va. — Break out the lawn chairs. This weekend, Norfolk's 40th annual Waterfront Jazz Festival is swinging into town!

The area's longest-running outdoor jazz festival "features a star-studded cast of some of the biggest names on the international smooth jazz scene," according to FestEvents.

You can check out the bands from 5 to 11 p.m. at Town Point Park. There will also be a pre-show party on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the TownBank Fountain Park next to Waterside District and Town Point Park.

Here's who you can expect to see each day:

Friday:

  • Kim Waters and Kayla Waters - 5:30 p.m.
  • Keiko Matsui - 7:30 p.m.
  • Gerald Albright - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday:

  • Kandace Springs - 5:30 p.m.
  • Jazz Funk Soul - 7:30 p.m.
  • Dave Koz with Candy Dulfer, Eric Darius, and Maysa Leak - 9:30 p.m.

Tickets for one-day general admission are $45 and $70 for two-day general admission. The pre-show party at TowneBank Fountain Park is free and open to the public.

To buy tickets, click here.

