Chesapeake couple gets married on 'The View' in spontaneous fashion

ABC’s daytime talk show "The View" just happened to be filming at the same Bahamas resort as Amy Eaton and Kenny Lucas while on vacation.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Amy and Kenny Lucas are back home in Chesapeake, fresh off a week in paradise in the Bahamas.

The couple is now newlyweds….unexpectedly.

“It ended up being a life-changing trip for us,” said Amy.

ABC’s daytime talk show "The View" just happened to be filming segments at the same resort as the couple, when producers asked Amy, Kenny, and their two best friends if they wanted to shoot a quick segment with host Joy Behar behind the bar.

After chatting about relationships and love, Behar suggested that the couple get married right there on the spot, offering to officiate it from behind the bar.

It was a quick, sun-kissed, spontaneous wedding the couple of 10 years never could have planned for, and certainly not in front of cameras and a celebrity.

“It will be unforgettable forever,” said Amy.

The experience was made more special by the circumstances of the couple’s engagement. Kenny proposed back in 2019 right after a pivotal moment in Amy’s life – the day she rang the bell following her last chemotherapy treatment, on her way to beating breast cancer.

“She had no idea,” said Kenny.

The couple celebrated each other without the daunting task of planning a big wedding. Amy and Kenny know the power of living, and loving, in the moment.

“It was a fairytale ending to our little fairytale love story,” said Amy.