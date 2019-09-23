CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Being around teenagers isn't abnormal for Casey Scalf, owner of Storybook Studios in Chesapeake.

Every year, she does senior photos for dozens of students around the area. But over the years, she's noticed more and more students talk about their experiences with bullying.

In an effort to make a difference, she started a program called "Fearless Spirit," where she recruits girls to be a part of this special group built on self-love, self-acceptance and being fearless in who they are.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, on 13News Now at 11, we take a look at how these images can incite powerful change for these young women.