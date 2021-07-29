40,000 pounds of food distributed to 10 food pantries in Hampton Roads

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints collected the food which made a trip across the country from Utah to Virginia.

HAMPTON, Va. — On Thursday, people came together to unload 40,000 pounds of food and other items that will provide help to many families in need.

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints made the delivery, which came from Salt Lake City, Utah. It included peanut butter, soup, laundry detergent, and other products. More than 30 volunteers rolled up their sleeves and unloaded everything so it could be distributed evenly to 10 food pantries across Hampton Roads.

“It’s always worth it put a smile on people’s faces. Always glad to see the changes that we make in people’s lives," said one recipient.

“We've done this before, but this is the first time where everyone has come together at the same time and we’re meeting each other and hopefully starting a better network," said Lori Hurd, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Director of Communications in Chesapeake.

“Oh, my God. This is awesome. We did this last year, and they blessed us so much," said Providence United Church of Christ Agency Coordinator Linda Banks. "We fed over 400 families from the food we received from them."