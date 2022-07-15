See ya later, alligator! Chesapeake resident finds gator in backyard pool

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One Chesapeake resident had an alarming discovery Friday: an alligator was found relaxing in their backyard pool.
According to Chesapeake Animal Services, the gator was found by a homeowner in the area of Taft Road.
Three weeks ago, animal control officers were made aware that an alligator had gone missing from Jack's Jungle in the same area, the animal services unit said. Jack's Jungle is an education animal show in Hampton Roads.
An animal control officer contacted the gator's owner, who only lived a few homes away from where the gator was found relaxing in the pool.
Luckily, the alligator made it back home safely and nobody got hurt.